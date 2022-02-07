WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who tried to drive a car while his hands were cuffed behind his back is headed back to prison. Victor Walker, who turns 31 this week, pled guilty to eight counts connected to a wild ride through Wichita two years ago. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

Victor Walker (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

On Aug. 9, 2019, Walker went to the Sedgwick County jail to pick up property from another inmate. When jail deputies checked his ID, they found out he was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a firearm.

The deputies told Walker about the warrant and cuffed his hands behind his back. Within minutes, he ran from them through the lobby door. The door slammed into a local news reporter and photographer headed into the lobby. They had minor injuries.

Walker jumped into the driver’s seat of a Camaro parked on Water Street. He worked the pedals with his feet and had his front-seat passenger steer the car. It did not go well.

The Camaro hit three parked cars and ran over a sheriff’s sergeant’s foot. The sergeant did not need medical attention.

With law enforcement officers chasing them, they drove north on Water Street, east on Pine Street, then south on Topeka. Walker then got onto Kellogg and drove east until he exited to Oliver. The sheriff’s office said Walker’s car hit two more vehicles and then crashed into a traffic pole at the frontage road and Oliver, ending the chase.

Charles Patton II (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

Walker was taken into custody and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, felony obstruct, aggravated escaped custody, felony evade and elude, possession of marijuana and a felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Patton II was the passenger who tried to steer the car. He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, felony obstruct, aiding escape and felony evade and elude.

Walker entered into a plea agreement on Dec. 22, 2021. He pleaded guilty to:

Attempted aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer

Flee or attempt to elude, five or more moving violations

Interference with LEO/obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution

Three counts criminal damage to property

Battery, physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner

Possession of marijuana

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped some other charges against him.

On Friday, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Walker to 60 months in prison.

Patton has been convicted of fleeing law enforcement and interfering with law enforcement. A judge is scheduled to sentence him on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) shows that both men have already served time in prison. Walker has previous convictions of theft and burglary in 2015, theft and battery in 2016, and criminal possession of a firearm in 2018, all in Sedgwick County. His final sentence expired in March of 2020, but KDOC lists him as having a probation violation in April 2021 and absconding in October 2021.

Patton also has a prison record. His previous convictions include drug possession in 2001, aggravated battery in 2017, and aggravated escape in 2017, all in Sedgwick County. His final sentence expired in 2018.