Harper County man sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for child sex crimes

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 56-year-old Harper County man has been sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for convictions on three child sex crimes, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday.

Jason Spooner of Bluff City was sentenced by Harper County District Court Judge Gaten Wood to 167 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Spooner pleaded no contest on July 23 to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child. Wood also sentenced Spooner to lifetime registration as a sex offender and lifetime post-release supervision.

The crimes took place in March 2019 in Harper County. The case was investigated by the Harper County Sheriff’s Office, the Anthony Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.