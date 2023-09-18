NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County sheriff has assigned all its investigators to find answers. A body was found Sunday just after 12:30 in the afternoon by a passerby.

“And I’m calling it a homicide because it’s definitely, there are suspicious things surrounding it,” said Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay. “It’s not a suicide.”

Sheriff Gay is not saying a lot more about the circumstances surrounding the body found in a dry part of the lake bed at Harvey County East Lake. He did say they brought in help from other jurisdictions when they knew they were working a possible crime scene.

“Halstead PD came out to help us, Newton PD came out to help us, and we had our guys, so Newton PD brought out their drone for us,” said Sheriff Gay. “The collaborate effort is huge with us. And we obviously want to do everything we can to resolve the crime.”

Sheriff Gay confirmed it was a man found, and he was under the age of 50.

An autopsy was performed Monday as investigators still worked to confirm the identity of the man through fingerprints and dental records.

“Trying to figure out who the person is. Once we do that, it will definitely be all hands on deck,” said Sheriff Gay.

Once an identity is confirmed, Sheriff Gay says they may ask the public for help in securing a potential suspect.

