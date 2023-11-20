HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been four years since the murder of 26-year-old Kristen Trickle of Hays. On Monday, her husband learned he will spend more than 50 years behind bars for the crime.

Colby Trickle was arrested almost two years after the fatal shooting of his wife. The case finally went to trial in September, and the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

On Monday, Chief District Court Judge Glenn Braun sentenced Trickle to life with the possibility of parole after 50 years on the murder charge. The judge gave him six months for interfering with law enforcement.

Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson Jr. said that the way the law is written, Trickle will serve the six-month sentence before he serves the murder sentence in prison.

The 29-year-old will be eligible for parole in 50 years and six months.