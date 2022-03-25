HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man has been arrested for his wife’s murder.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KSN News from the Ellis County Attorney’s Office, Jay Naldo Schumacher, the defendant, faces the following alleged charges: 1) murder in the first degree – inherently dangerous felony – mistreatment of a dependent adult; 2) aggravated battery-great bodily harm; 3) mistreatment of a dependent adult.”

His wife, Karen Schumacher, died on Tuesday at Hays Medical Center. The complaint lists that the defendant struck her multiple times in the head. She suffered trauma to the brain and internal bleeding resulting in her death.

The county attorney’s office said it intends to file charges soon.