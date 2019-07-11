Hays man arrested in Ford County for allegedly distributing meth

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Hays Police Department, and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office coordinated efforts to arrest a Hays man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine.

On Sunday at approximately 1 a.m., 43-year-old Fernando Amezquita, of Hays, was arrested along U.S. Highway 56 west of Dodge City. Authorities found approximately six pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Amezquita was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, and three counts of child endangerment, since his three young children were passengers in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the Ford County Jail.