HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found Colby Trickle guilty of killing his wife. Kristen Trickle, 26, was shot to death on Oct. 31, 2019.

Colby was arrested two years later. Prosecutors said the murder was premeditated and charged him with first-degree murder. They also charged him with interference with law enforcement because they said he gave false information on the day of the shooting and again several days later.

The case finally made it to trial last Monday. On Friday, after two hours and 15 minutes of deliberation, the jury found Colby guilty of both charges.

The sentencing date has not been set. However, Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson Jr. said Kansas law requires Colby to serve 50 years for the murder conviction. He said he hopes that brings some comfort to Kristen’s family.

“This result is the culmination of a lot of hard work and hours invested by many people devoted to the safety of this community,” Anderson said in a news release. “The diligence, determination, and dedication of our local law enforcement and first responders have led to this moment for Kristen Trickle and her family.”

He also credited Assistant Ellis County Attorney Aaron Cunningham for his work on the case. Cunningham was the lead prosecutor during the trial.