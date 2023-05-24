WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man was taken into custody after police arrested him in an attic.

A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., dispatch received a report of a domestic disturbance on the northwest side of town. Police received information a man was not allowing a woman and her infant child to leave the residence.

When officers arrived, they tried to make contact, but no one opened the door.

Police blocked off the area and cleared other residences before trying to work with the occupants of the home to get them out. The woman, along with her infant and another female roommate, were later evacuated.

Officers learned the suspect had crawled into the attic and was not coming out. Police used a loudspeaker to talk to the suspect and get him to come out, but it did not work. Eventually, the news release says, officers had to enter the residence and the attic to get him to come out.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, interference and an outstanding Ellis County Bench Warrant for aggravated battery, domestic battery, and intimidation of a witness or victim.

He was transferred to the Ellis County Jail.