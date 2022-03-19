HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A robbery in Hays on Friday afternoon ended in a high-speed chase that wrecked three police cars.

According to the Hays Police Department (HPD), around 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a robbery at All The Rage Studios at 2707 Vine St. in Hays.

Investigators say 31-year-old Irving Brooks III, of Jacksonville, Florida entered the business with his hand stuffed into a bag and demanded money. An employee handed Brooks the money, then Brooks left in a black SUV with a Texas license plate.

Law enforcement then started searching for the vehicle, and gave the information about the incident to surrounding jurisdictions. The Russell Police Department located a black Toyota 4Runner with a Texas license plate in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

When they ran the license plate, they determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado.

Police say Brooks fled from officers, and a pursuit was initiated that headed westbound on I-70 with speeds over 100 mph.

Numerous attempts to deploy stop stick tire deflation failed. Brooks then allegedly got off of I-70 at the 159 exit, and drove onto Vine St. in Hays.

Authorities say Brooks continued south on Vine St. after driving through the roundabout at the off-ramp exit. As Brooks’ vehicle exited the second roundabout just south of the interstate on Vine St., the vehicle started driving south in the northbound lane, directly into oncoming traffic.

Hays police officers say they intervened and stopped Brooks from continuing into oncoming traffic. Three police vehicles were damaged along with the allegedly-stolen vehicle.

One officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Brooks was arrested and taken to the Ellis County Jail.