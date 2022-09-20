HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hays Police Department has arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the death of another man Monday night.

Around 9:55 p.m., police got the report of an unresponsive man inside a home in the 200 block of West 6th Street in Hays. Police and Ellis County EMS went to the home and found a body lying inside the house.

Police say the 54-year-old victim appeared to have been beaten. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Investigators arrested Monte Wilson, who they say was also in the house. They booked him into the Ellis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The Hays Police Department, the Ellis County Coroner’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the homicide.

If you have information about the case, call Detective David Gillan at 785-625-1030 or send a message to dgillan@haysusa.com.