Hays police, KBI investigating after a woman was found dead from gunshot

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly shooting in Hays.

Around 5:30 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Mission Mount. The woman died at the scene from a gunshot.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called to assist Hays police in the investigation.

Police said the scene is secure, and the neighborhood is safe. They are asking the public to avoid the area to allow the officers to work. The name of the victim isn’t being released.

