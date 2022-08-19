WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man has been charged with fraud after a federal grand jury indicted him for crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy Warren, 58, of Haysville, is charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering, and four counts of false statements.

Warren, a chiropractor, is the owner of Titan Medical Center, LLC, in Wichita. He is accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans under the CARES act, totaling roughly $145,800, from two banks and then using a third bank to conceal the funds.

The U.S. Department of Defense- Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations are investigating the case.