Haysville home vandalized, brick thrown into bedroom

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Haysville family woke to a brick through a bedroom window Tuesday morning with their home and two vehicles covered with spray paint.

Haysville police call the language painted on the home extreme, but it’s the brick through the window they say is most disturbing.

“Brick thrown through a window or part of a brick,” said Haysville police chief Jeffrey Whitfield. “Some piece of concrete that was thrown through a window, and we have collected that as evidence.”

Brian Ewert says his son called 911 after the window smashed with a brick hitting his bed.

“Yeah, my son and the rock barely missed him and landed in the bed,” said Ewert. “At the time, we didn’t know the extent, what all they did.”

Graffiti was plastered around three sides of the home. Some of it containing extreme language.

Two trucks in front of the house had all the tires slashed, but there is video.

Someone is seen walking up to the home surveillance camera just after 2 a.m. painting over the lens with a spray can. The person in the video is wearing a ski mask.

“The public help could be crucial in this case,” said Chief Whitfield. “Someone may recognize this person they may know somebody that has this ski mask or something they wear, have worn before. And that could definitely be helpful.”

Police say there likely will be more than $2,000 in damages from the slashed tires alone, making this a felony case.

Ewert says he is happy nobody was hurt.

“I’m concerned about my family. I want to make sure they are protected,” said Ewert. “Thankfully, the rock missed my son. I mean by inches.”

