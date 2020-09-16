Haysville man arrested in connection with string of car burglaries

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department has connected a Haysville man to several local property crimes after he was apprehended by the Cowley County Sheriff’s office.

Cameron Wayne King, 26, was arrested by the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of one felony count each of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of opiates; two felony counts of theft of property or services totaling greater than $1,000 in value; and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence, driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

King was booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $100,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Winfield. He remains in custody at this time.

Arkansas City police said that starting Aug. 8, they noticed an uptick in crime in the northwest part of the city. The initial crime reported involved burglary of a motor vehicle, which led to the further investigation of criminal use of a financial card. Later that month, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of North Eighth Street. This vehicle was recovered later in Wichita and police learned King allegedly was in possession of it.

Investigators later learned King was suspected in connection with numerous property crimes in both Cowley and Sedgwick counties. He eventually was arrested last week by the sheriff’s office, reportedly in possession of another stolen vehicle.

After conducting a full investigation, Arkansas City police spoke with King in custody and connected him to numerous crimes in Arkansas City. Additional local charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and theft of a motor vehicle were added to his Cowley County booking.

LATEST POSTS: