WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a deadly shooting on Sunday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says on May 21, around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of E. 79th St. South for a shooting call. A Wichita man, Armando Garcia, was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Deputies assisted with life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Garcia was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Haysville man. He was taken into custody on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Detectives say they do not believe the incident to be gang-related. Alcohol may have been a factor.

KSN does not identify a suspect until they are formally charged with a crime.