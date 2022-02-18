WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Haysville man who was arrested after a police chase following an alleged robbery in Wichita on Tuesday, Feb. 15, has now been charged.

Zachary Lee Province, 38, had his first appearance in the Sedgwick County District Court on Friday, Feb. 18.

Zachary Province first appearance

He was charged with the following crimes:

Flee or attempt to elude; operate stolen vehicle flee or attempt to elude; motor vehicle accident or damage property driving while suspended; first conviction

Province was initially booked on suspicion of an aggravated weapons violation, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and numerous traffic charges. He also was on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The court also notes that Province will have no contact with the victim or the state’s witnesses.

His next court appearance is scheduled for the morning of Monday, Feb. 28. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.