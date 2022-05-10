HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man pleads no-contest to the 2018 death of his infant daughter.

Andrew Wayne Franklin, Sept. 14, 2018

As part of a no-contest plea, Andrew Franklin pled guilty to one count of second-degree reckless homicide and one count of abuse of a child.

Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

According to the Wichita Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, they responded to a home in the 400 block of Sarah Ln after a baby suffered a seizure.

The 4-month-old girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. At the hospital, it was discovered she suffered internal injuries.

She would later die on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

Franklin was then arrested that evening in connection to the death and was initially charged with suspicion of one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of abuse of a child.