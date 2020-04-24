Live Now
2 dead in Haysville; murder-suicide suspected

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville police responded to call in the 100 block of Sunnyside shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found two people dead inside the home.

Chief Jeff Whitfield with the Haysville Police Department said it appears to be a possible murder-suicide at this point and was called in by a family member. Both were residents of the home.

 The names of the victims were not immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

