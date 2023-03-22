WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Haysville woman with stealing gift cards from the mail as an employee of the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Court documents state that 39-year-old Paula Kendall was indicted of three counts of theft of mail by a postal employee for allegedly stealing mail between November and December 2022.

Kendall allegedly stole three pieces of mail. They were greeting cards that had a Visa gift card and two Walmart gift cards.

The case is being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Postal Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting the case.