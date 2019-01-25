Haysville woman found guilty of stealing donations from injured girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cinthia Davis (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Haysville woman has been found guilty of stealing donations that were meant for a young burn victim.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Cinthia Davis, 34, of Haysville, was convicted of felony thef in a Sedgwick County courtroom Thursday.

Davis set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for a 10-year-old Haysville girl who suffered severe burns in 2015. The account raised over $8,000 in less than a month.

An investigator testified that all of the funds were withdrawn from the account and spent over a two-month period of time.

The mother of the girl also testified saying the family only received a few hundred dollars from the donations.

Martin Joe Kerr, Davis' husband, was also charged with felony theft in the case.

