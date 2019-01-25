Haysville woman found guilty of stealing donations from injured girl
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Haysville woman has been found guilty of stealing donations that were meant for a young burn victim.
According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Cinthia Davis, 34, of Haysville, was convicted of felony thef in a Sedgwick County courtroom Thursday.
Davis set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for a 10-year-old Haysville girl who suffered severe burns in 2015. The account raised over $8,000 in less than a month.
An investigator testified that all of the funds were withdrawn from the account and spent over a two-month period of time.
The mother of the girl also testified saying the family only received a few hundred dollars from the donations.
Martin Joe Kerr, Davis' husband, was also charged with felony theft in the case.
