TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Butler County are investigating a possible child abduction and a suspect firing at officers. Emergency communications tells KSN one scene is located at Santa Fe Lake Road and K-254. Authorities say there was a pursuit with a suspect. A suspect wrecked and fired at officers.

KSN is working to see if Towanda has put its schools on lockdown.

