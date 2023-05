WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers have closed off the intersection of 24th Street and Minnesota Street in connection to a shooting. Police say the suspect is in custody.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says officers tried to stop a speeding car around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Police followed the car as it turned into a nearby hospital.

Officers say they believe the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

