Update: Suspect in sex assault case taken into custody following standoff in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police took a suspect in a sex assault case into custody after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex at Harry and Webb.

On Tuesday night, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the suspect was from a weekend sex assault case from the 700 block of South Pershing.

“As officers were trying to pick him up tonight at an apartment, he produced a handgun and threatened to shoot the officers,” said Chief Ramsay.

Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses members of the media on a standoff in southeast Wichita on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (KSN Photo)

The police chief added the suspect was also wanted on a previous sex assault case, and he was an absconder from the department of corrections.

The SWAT team and negotiators were called in. After seven hours, the suspect was taken custody. The police department said they used distance and communication to end the situation peacefully.

“Unfortunately, the communication techniques were unsuccessful, and we utilized some different techniques, and he did exit the home, did exit the apartment, and was taken into custody and he did exit on his own and was non-injured,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

Police expect to release more information on the previous sex assault case later Wednesday morning.

