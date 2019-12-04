WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman accused of dragging a Sedgwick County deputy with her vehicle, then fleeing the scene, will stand trial in 2020.
Wednesday marked the preliminary hearing of Melissa Heinzman, the woman charged with aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident and interfering with law enforcement.
On June 23, a Sedgwick County deputy stopped Heinzman near 21st Street and I-135 in Wichita when the deputy discovered the driver had several arrest warrants.
When the deputy asked Heinzman to step out of her SUV, Heinzman allegedly attempted to drive away, dragging the deputy close to 100 feet by their equipment.
Wednesday, in court, Heinzman elected to waive her preliminary hearing, setting her trial for January 8 in the year 2020.
- Lawmakers race to pass federal online privacy bill
- Sheriff’s in Marietta, OH looking for a man with a distinctive tattoo
- Heinzman waives preliminary hearing, sets trial date for dragging deputy with vehicle
- Permanent hair dye, chemical straighteners may increase breast cancer risk
- Fifteen Wildcats Named to Coaches’ All-Big 12 Teams