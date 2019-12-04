Heinzman waives preliminary hearing, sets trial date for dragging deputy with vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman accused of dragging a Sedgwick County deputy with her vehicle, then fleeing the scene, will stand trial in 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Bodycam footage of Melissa Heinzman from the Sedgwick County deputy she is accused of dragging with her vehicle. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriffs office.)

Wednesday marked the preliminary hearing of Melissa Heinzman, the woman charged with aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident and interfering with law enforcement.

On June 23, a Sedgwick County deputy stopped Heinzman near 21st Street and I-135 in Wichita when the deputy discovered the driver had several arrest warrants.

When the deputy asked Heinzman to step out of her SUV, Heinzman allegedly attempted to drive away, dragging the deputy close to 100 feet by their equipment.

Wednesday, in court, Heinzman elected to waive her preliminary hearing, setting her trial for January 8 in the year 2020.