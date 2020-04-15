Help find a stolen trailer belonging to Lexi’s LAMB Foundation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A trailer owned by a Wichita non-profit group was stolen.

Lexi’s LAMB Foundation provides toys and supplies for children in local hospitals. The trailer was purchased a month ago and is used for fundraisers.

“My family and I work so hard, we all work full time. This is something we do on the side, we don’t get any other benefit from the organization other than just keeping my duaghter’s memory alive and so it’s heartbreaking,” said Kathy Sparks, Lexi’s Lamb founder.

Sparks says they do have insurance but would rather have the foundation’s trailer returned. If you know anything about the stolen trailer call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

