WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police need your help catching a trio of thieves.

Surveillance video shows one of them break out the glass door to A-OK Pawn.

You then see the suitcase wielding men scurry around the business picking up items and packing them away.

Police believe the same three people are responsible for two robberies at the store in late June.

If you have any information on this incident, you can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.