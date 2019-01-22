Herington man arrested for alleged child solicitation Tanner J. Becker (Courtesy: Saline County Jail) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Herington man was taken into custody after allegedly sending explicit photos of himself to a 13-year-old Salina girl.

Police tell KSAL News that 23-year-old Tanner J. Becker was arrested Monday after the victim told a friend about the images and text messages he sent her.

The investigation was initiated after her friend told a school official. The official then called police.

Becker is now facing charges that could include aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, electronic solicitation and promoting obscenity.

Police said the two were acquaintances.