Herington man arrested for alleged child solicitation

Posted: Jan 22, 2019 01:35 PM CST

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 01:35 PM CST

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Herington man was taken into custody after allegedly sending explicit photos of himself to a 13-year-old Salina girl.

Police tell KSAL News that 23-year-old Tanner J. Becker was arrested Monday after the victim told a friend about the images and text messages he sent her.

The investigation was initiated after her friend told a school official. The official then called police.

Becker is now facing charges that could include aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, electronic solicitation and promoting obscenity.

Police said the two were acquaintances.

