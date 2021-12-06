‘He’s gone’: Family devastated after 16-year-old killed in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Two teens are dead, and multiple people were injured after a weekend shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Meantime, police said they don’t have a suspect in custody.

“I never imagined him going out and having fun would cost him his life,” Daisy Arellano Flores said.

Her cousin Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez was killed at just 16 years old. The family told FOX4 that Hugo was shot at a party near 8th Street and Southwest Boulevard.

“Hugo was the light of every party. His smile was one of a kind. He didn’t mess with nobody,” Arellano Flores said.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said the shooting happened Friday night just before 11 p.m.

Multiple people were shot and taken to the hospital. Police would not specify how many were injured — only that two died.

The second person who died is 18-year-old Ximena Aceves-Vargas. She died from traumatic injuries not related to the gunfire, according to police. The department is still investigating the cause of her injuries.

“We’re just trying to get justice for both of them because we don’t know what happened,” Hernandez’s cousin Ana Arellano said.

Hugo Hernandez’s family

Hernandez was a junior at Wyandotte High School. He was a good student with a bright future, his family said.

“We’re missing his light,” Arellano Flores said. “It just feels so dark without him. Nothing feels the same.”

His parents would take him to boxing competitions where he often won trophies on weekends.

“He could be good (at) boxing,” his father Hugo Hernandez said.” That never happen again. He’s gone.”

Hernandez talked on the phone with his son the night of the killing. The teen told his dad he was having a good time dancing at a new event venue and would call later.

“And that later never came because not even an hour after that call, he was already gone,” Arellano said.

Now the family is just beginning the grieving process. They lit dozens of candles in Hugo’s honor at a vigil Sunday.

Hugo’s brother spoke at the vigil, remembering who his brother was becoming,” was going to be great one day,” Kevin Hernandez said,” and sadly, they took him from us.”

This local family wants the person who pulled the trigger behind bars.

“It just hurts to know somebody is walking around free, knowing that they did that to him. Meanwhile, we’re trying to get justice, and nobody wants to speak up about what happened,” Arellano Flores said.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and the right information could lead to a cash reward.