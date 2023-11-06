HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Hesston has been sentenced to life for aggravated criminal sodomy, amongst other charges.

According to the Office of the Harvey County Attorney, 32-year-old Gabriaellea Akin was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 50 years after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 back in June.

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office says, along with the prison sentence, Akin will also serve lifetime parole and be registered as a sex offender for life.

“Lifetime parole requires the Kansas Department of Corrections to supervise Akin the rest of her

life,” said the Office of the Harvey County Attorney. “Akin is subject to conditions of release set by the Kansas Department of Corrections. If she violates those conditions, she could be sent back to prison.”

Akin’s case was prosecuted with the assistance of the Hesston Police Department, Heart 2 Heart

Child Advocacy Center and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.