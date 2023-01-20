SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is trying to find the thief who took 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes from a shoe store. But they aren’t sure of exactly when the crime happened.

Employees of Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, contacted the police on Jan. 7 after noticing the shoes were gone.

The workers found a lock on a storage shed behind the store had been changed. They realized someone had broken into the shed and taken the shoes. The workers say it could have happened anytime between Nov. 21 and Jan. 7.

The value of the stolen property is around $5,250.

If you have information that could help police solve the crime, call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 785-825-8477 or submit a tip online by clicking here. If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest and conviction, you may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.