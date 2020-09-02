High school coach in Topeka charged with sexual exploitation of minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A basketball coach at Seaman High School was charged Wednesday with sexually exploiting minors, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced.

Jeffrey D. Pierce, 40, from Topeka, Kan., is charged with two counts of producing child pornography (counts 1 and 2) and one count of possessing child pornography (count 3). The production crimes are alleged to have occurred March 10 and March 14, 2020.

The possession crime is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 2, 2020. Criminal Possession generally indicates unlawful or illegal possession of certain prohibited articles.

The U.S. Attorney’s office stated, if convicted, Pierce could face a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on each production count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting is prosecuting.