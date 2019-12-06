Hit-and-run driver leaves pedestrian victim in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Sedgwick County EMS says they received an unidentified call at around 8 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the intersection of Hydraulic and Indianapolis they found a 34-year-old man lying in the roadway.

A witness to the incident says that he saw the man crossing the street when he was hit by a truck.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the collision and left the scene. The driver and the truck have not been found.

Police are searching for more witnesses and possible surveillance video to identify the truck.