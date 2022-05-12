WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More details have come to light regarding a hit and run crash that killed two people on a motorcycle in west Wichita in April.

23-year-old Collin Becker has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident; reasonably known to result in death.

According to the affidavit, on April 16, around 2:22 a.m., Becker was driving a 2011 Dodge Dakota west on W. 17th St., when he attempted to turn left onto N. Tyler Rd.

As he made his turn, he turned in front of a 2004 Honda Shadow, which was driven by 20-year-old Jacob Fowler, with 20-year-old Levi Ward as a passenger.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, with the Honda hitting the driver’s side of the Dodge. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fowler was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The autopsy showed the cause of death for both was “blunt force trauma.”

Becker fled the scene heading south on N. Tyler Rd. He did not call 911 or attempt to render any aid to Fowler or Ward.

Around 4:40 a.m., Becker and his father arrived at the scene of the crash. Becker approached an officer and said, “I was involved in an accident,” and put both wrists out to be handcuffed, the affidavit says.

Officers said they did not observe any signs of impairment. Becker declined to speak, declined a field sobriety test, and declined a voluntary blood draw.

Becker’s father told officers he and his wife received a phone call around 4 a.m. from Becker, who told them, “[he] had messed up and was involved in an accident.” Becker’s father then went to Collin’s home and took him to the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol West Substation. No one was there, so they went to the scene of the crash.

After further investigation, an open bottle of Elijah Craig Kentucky Bourbon was found in Becker’s vehicle, along with an information packet for “A New Direction, Inc.”

Police interviewed witnesses at the residence Becker was at prior to the crash. They admitted there was alcohol there but did not know if Becker had been drinking that night, the affidavit says.