WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The victim of a hit-and-run in Wichita earlier this month has died.
Malcolm Showalter, 34, passed away Wednesday from his injuries.
Police say Showalter was crossing the intersection at Hydraulic and Indianapolis just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, when a pickup hit him.
Investigators say the light-colored truck was turning west onto Indianapolis from Hydraulic. After hitting Showalter, the truck drove away.
Police have released a photo they are calling a vehicle of interest.
If you recognize the truck or have any information about this call, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or Detective Matt Hall at (316) 350-3687.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hit-and-run victim dies, police still seek driver
- McCully’s Game-Winner Lifts Shockers over Montana State
- Police: Children, ages 9 and 10, vandalized Hutchinson church
- Victim in Wichita stabbing takes stand during suspect’s preliminary hearing
- US issues Mexico travel advisory after spike in violent crime