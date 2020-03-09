Closings and Delays
Hoisington man arrested on suspicion of meth possession

Crime

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a 38-year-old Hoisington man on suspicion of meth possession.

On Saturday, March 7, at about 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 609 E. 3rd St. in the City of Hoisington.

Detectives developed information that indicated drug trafficking was occurring at that location. Deputies executed the warrant and found methamphetamine, marijuana, large quantities of drug paraphernalia and firearms in the home.

Brian Alexander was arrested. Alexander was booked on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm. He’s being held in the Barton County Jail.

