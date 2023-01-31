OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — The death of a woman found inside an Olathe hotel is being investigated as a homicide.

Olathe Police Department says they found the body of Rhoda Morgan, 53, of Gardner, Kansas, inside a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street, just west of Interstate 35.

The department said a hotel employee called officers just before 12 p.m. Sunday. Jan. 29 and asked them to check on Morgan because she hadn’t checked out of her room.

Officers entered the room and found her body. Detectives say there are no obvious signs showing exactly why Morgan died, but they believe someone else was in the room with her at the time.

Anyone with information about Morgan or what may have happened to her before she died is asked to the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.