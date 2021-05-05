Homicide investigation underway in Leavenworth after man’s body found in street

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) – The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating after a man died from gunshot injuries.

Officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived near 4th and Kiowa Street, they found the body of Floyd E. Ross Jr. The 31-year-old was not responsive and lying in the street.

Ross was taken to a hospital were he died.

Police said they don’t have a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Leavenworth Police Department at (913) 651-2260, or leave an anonymous tip on the department’s clue hotline at (913) 682-CLUE.

