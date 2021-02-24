Homicide investigation underway in Salina as a woman is found dead inside car

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead from a gunshot in north Salina.

It happened just before noon Tuesday. Authorities responded to the 700 block of N. 4th for a gunfire report and someone screaming.

Police located a woman inside a car with a gunshot wound. She was identified as 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman of Salina.

Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect or suspect. In addition, police are working to identify and locate people in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.