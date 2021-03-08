Homicide: One killed in northeast Wichita weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man could face second-degree murder charges after a shooting in the 1000 block of N. Volutsia this weekend.

Police said Deadrian Johnson shot and killed 20-year-old Christopher Terrell and shot another 16-year-old boy.

Police said Johnson then turned the gun on himself. He is currently being monitored in a local hospital and awaiting booking.

“Through the course of the investigation, we learned that Mr. Johnson had been using drugs, shot the victim, Christopher Terrell, and also the 16-year-old victim, and then turn the gun on himself and shot himself one time,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

