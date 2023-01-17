Get off the drug registry (Courtesy: Kansas Legal Services)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Kansas Legal Services, as of May 2022, drug offenders no longer have to wait 15 years to be removed from the registry.

“The Kansas law on drug offender registration has changed,” says Kansas Legal Services. “The bill is designed to cut the time to get back in front of a judge and prove that you’ve turned your life around, so you’re not branded a criminal forever.”

As of March 1, 2021, the Kansas Public Offender Registry contained the names and addresses of 5,777 drug offenders. Kansas Legal Services

Now, drug offenders can file a petition to be taken off the registry if they have been registered by a court order for five years and if they meet certain conditions like not getting arrested.

Kansas Legal Services said the cost to file is $196 but could be lower if the offender is low-income.

The filing also lets an offender combine a petition for relief from the registration requirements with a petition for expungement of their criminal record, according to Kansas Legal Services.

Kansas Legal Services says the offender must show by clear evidence that:

The offender has not been convicted of a felony (other than a felony registration violation) within the five years immediately preceding the filing of the petition

No proceedings involving a felony are now pending or being instituted against the offender

The offender’s circumstances, behavior and treatment history demonstrate that the offender is rehabilitated

Registration of the offender is no longer necessary to promote public safety

To apply for assistance online, click here. To apply for assistance over the phone, call 1-800-723-6953.

Applications are being accepted now through Tuesday, Jan. 24.

For more information, click here. For questions, email ccampbell@jfranklinlaw.com.