How Wichita crime statistics compare in 2021 from 2020

A wintry system that brought snow and slick roads Thursday continues to move off towards the east. A few light snow showers will be possible through early evening for northwestern into northcentral Kansas and southwest Nebraska. The last of these flurries will not produce much, if any, additional snowfall.

Bands of snow and where they aligned greatly determined feast or famine with snowfall totals. Amounts from an inch to upwards of isolated 6" and 8" were reported with this system. Here is a handful: