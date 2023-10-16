WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Human trafficking cases are rising in Wallace County. The sheriff said Highway 40 is where most of the cases are found.

He said they are ramping up their response.

Wallace County Sheriff Marshall Unruh said the Fort Wallace Museum appears to be one stopping point for these vans packed with trafficking victims.

Community members have talked with Sheriff Unruh about victims, who can have no luggage or money, and ask to use their cellphones.

“We have seen more and more of these vans coming through here in the last year,” said Sheriff Unruh.

Wallace, Finney, and Hamilton counties all recently dealt with human trafficking cases.

“You have somebody transporting people long periods of times crammed into a van, you know, they stop at gas stations to refuel or get gas. That’s a little odd,” said Garden City Police Department Detective Joseph Conner.

Sheriff Unruh said traffic enforcement is increasing on Highway 40 due to more human trafficking cases.

“A lot of these vehicles, the drivers, a lot of times they will be speeding, a lot of times they don’t have a driver’s license,” said Sheriff Unruh.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City Special Agent Joshua Armstrong said 80% of victims are being trafficked for labor and encouraged residents to report any concerns.

When arrests are made, victims can get help from local agencies like Catholic Charities or ICE.

“Whether it be counseling or finding them centers or houses to stay in,” said Special Agent Armstrong.

Law enforcement agencies said they want to be able to help victims and encourage residents to report any concerns.

“It’s always good to be able to follow your gut instinct. I guess if you will if you feel that something is a little bit off, it is better to at least address it one way or another,” Garden City Police Department Detective Jess Hernandez.

If you see the signs of someone being trafficked, such as being forced to do labor, sex work, or any other activity, and can’t live, you can report it to the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888.