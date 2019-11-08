Hutch man arrested, distribution amounts of illegal and prescription drugs recovered in his home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson man was arrested Thursday after police recovered distribution amounts of prescription and illegal narcotics in a search of his home.

The Hutchinson Police Department Repeat Offender Unit along with the HPD Detective Division and Kansas Department of Corrections conducted an investigation Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of West 10th Avenue belonging to Tanner Edwards.

Edwards, 25-years-old, is currently on parole for aggravated assault on law enforcement, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance convictions.

During the search of Tanner’s home, distribution amounts of cocaine, Xanax, and marijuana were located.

Additionally, Edwards, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of three loaded handguns and $1,035 believed to be drug proceeds was seized.

Edwards was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, and felon in possession of a firearm.

