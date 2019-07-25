Hutchinson Police Department uses new email system to prevent crime

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department has taken new steps to fight crime in the community by being only an email away.

It’s an alternative to calling 9-1-1 when you have a non-emergency concern.

Police Chief Jeffrey Hooper says that so far his department’s new email strategy is working better than expected.

“I’m concerned with the activity at a house two doors down from me,” said Hutchinson police officer Lyndsay Tabor, as she read an email from a resident.

This is just one of several emails she has received over the last week.

For the last five months, the Hutchinson Police Department has been connecting residents to a beat officer if they do not feel their concern requires calling dispatch.

“They can get a hold of them and contact them directly by an email address and get instant response back from our officers, and then, we also issue out that beat phone number,” said Chief Hooper.

The department gets about three of these beat emails a day. Some include more minor concerns.

“We’ve gotten tips in reference to a dead fox in the roadway,” said Hooper.

And others have led to arrests off of tips such as suspicious activity at a home.

“Within two hours, we were able to make two drug arrests, just specifically off that that tip that came in,” he said.

Chief Hooper came up with the idea in order to help build trust in the community and to provide a way for people to easily send tips and non-emergency concerns.

He says the new system has helped solve several crimes, including multiple drug arrests and a DUI in a school zone.

“A lot of the information we get is information that we would have never received had we not had this connection with the community,” said Hooper.

“I think it kind of bridges the gap in the community between law enforcement and citizens,” said Tabor.

Wichita police are using a similar system. They have email addresses for their 40 community beat officers.

You can find those on their website.