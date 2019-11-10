Man arrested after 2 shot near Hutchinson Walmart

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police booked a 20-year-old man into jail after two people were shot near the Walmart in Hutchinson.

Around 5:22 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at 17th Avenue and Ring Road.

In a media release, police say 54-year-old Darin Rodriguez and 74-year-old Paula Thomas suffered gunshot wounds. Police say an argument took place between Rodriguez and the occupants of another car while they were both stopped in traffic on Ring Road.

Rodriguez exited the passenger side of the car he was riding in, leaving his door open to confront the driver of that other vehicle.

Police say Deante Jones, who was sitting in the back seat of the other car, fired one shot striking Rodriguez in the groin. The bullet went through the open door of the car Rodriguez exited, ricocheted off the interior and grazed Thomas.

Rodriguez and Thomas were both transported to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released

Jones was booked on suspicion on aggravated battery.

