BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — An escapee from Hutchinson Correctional Facility has been found, arrested, and turned back over to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

29-year-old Gabriel Sanchez Jr. was found by Bentley police just west of Bentley when the silver Pontiac van he was driving got stuck. Bentley police tell KSN that he was found west of Bentley, near 109th St. N.

Sanchez is currently serving a sentence for convictions in Reno County for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing/eluding law enforcement.