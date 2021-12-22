Hutchinson firefighters and police officers respond to a shooting, discover home on fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 21, around 3:23 p.m., the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a reported shooting at a home located at 912 W 19th Ave., and discovered a fire instead.

In a Facebook post, Fire Chief Steve Beer said that while firefighters were en route, they were notified that the Hutchinson Police Department was on the scene. Police were reporting that the home was on fire. Upon arrival, the fire crew found smoke coming from the front door and police assisting an occupant out of the bedroom.

Since this call was originally about a shooting, fire crews had to ensure that it was safe to approach the home. Upon entering, firefighters found a fire inside the living room. They managed to put it out.

Reno County EMS took the occupant to the hospital for evaluation.

Preliminary investigation shows that the fire was intentionally set; however, this investigation is still active.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by Reno CO EMS, Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Gas Service and Evergy.