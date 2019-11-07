Hutchinson man accused of counterfeiting, again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who already served time for counterfeiting money has been arrested again because police say he did it again with identical bills and at the same address they had on file for him.

Hutchinson police arrested William Henry Scott Crider in December of 2018 at 115 E. 8th, Apt. 3, Hutchinson. He was charged with identity theft, counterfeiting U.S. Currency, forgery and theft by deception. He was sentenced in April, served time in prison and was released Sept. 23.

On Nov. 1, a pizza delivery driver reported that he received two counterfeit twenty dollar bills at 115 E. 8th, Apt. 3, Hutchinson.

Police referred the case to detectives with the Repeat Offender Unit, who recognized the counterfeit currency. They say the serial number on the two counterfeit twenty dollar bills were identical to the bills Crider had been convicted of producing in December of 2018.

Thursday morning, members of the Repeat Offender Unit and the Kansas Department of Corrections executed a search warrant at the apartment on 8th Avenue. They say they found more counterfeit currency and other items pertaining to additional criminal cases.

Crider was arrested for one count of counterfeiting and one count of theft by deception.

The investigation is still on going.

