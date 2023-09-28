WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man was arrested on Wednesday night after a standoff with authorities.

A news release from the Hutchinson Police Department says around 11:44 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery call in the county.

The release says a woman told deputies she was injured by a 57-year-old man in the 3900 block of N. Halstead in Hutchinson. HPD was called, and officers attempted to make contact at the address.

“As officers attempted to make contact at the Halstead address, Sheriff Deputies said (the man) had informed the victim that he was not going to jail,” the news release reads.

Officers from Hutchinson and South Hutchinson set up a perimeter, and attempts were made to de-escalate the situation. The man was not responsive to officers, and a joint emergency response team was formed with the two police departments as well as Reno County personnel.

The man surrendered almost seven hours later at 6:35 a.m.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, violation of a protective order, criminal restraint, disorderly conduct, interference with law enforcement and criminal deprivation of property.

An investigation is ongoing.

KSN News does not name suspects unit formal charges have been made.