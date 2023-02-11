WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man is in custody on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting.

A news release from the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) says on Feb. 10 at 1:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to a house in the 1100 block of E. 4th Ave. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they talked to a 49-year-old man who said while he was inside his house, he heard gunshots coming from outside. Bullets went inside his house and damaged some of his property.

He was not injured. A suspect was not located, despite a search.

Investigators later identified a suspect. He and the victim were acquainted with each other, and police believe the shooting was premeditated.

The release says on the same day, around 7:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested and taken to the Reno County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and felony criminal damage to property.

Police say a juvenile girl was also involved in the investigation and was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN does not identify suspects until they have been charged with a crime by a judge.